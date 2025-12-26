  1. Home
News

ANPR cameras record traffic violations in Anakapalli

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 7:53 AM IST
ANPR cameras record traffic violations in Anakapalli
Anakapalli town traffic inspector M. Venkata Narayana counselling violators in Anakapalli on Thursday

Anakapalli: With an aim to bring a change in public attitude towards following traffic rules, a special drive was held here at Anakapalli.

Under the supervision of Anakapalli Traffic Inspector M. Venkata Narayana, 36 motorists, who violated traffic rules, were identified through the newly-installed ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras in various parts of the town, and challans were issued to them.

A special counselling and awareness session were conducted for the violators at the police station. Through the modern ANPR cameras installed in Anakapalli town, those committing violations such as not wearing a helmet, using a cell phone while driving, triple riding, driving on the wrong side of the road and signal jumping are being identified.

Traffic Inspector Venkata Narayana explained to the violators the importance of following safety rules as they would save them from loss of life.

The officials stated that the intention of the police is not merely to impose fines but to increase responsible behaviour among motorists. The police warned that every motorist's violation is under camera surveillance, and challans will be generated automatically if norms get violated.

traffic rules awarenessANPR camerasAnakapalli traffic driveroad safety campaigntraffic violation challans
