Live
- Overwhelming response to Vijayawada Marathon
- Public Garden stepwell rots in apathy, walkers raise a stink
- Dinakar to send report to CM for justice to victims
- GHMC wakes up from slumber, out to tame stray dog menace
- Victoria Kjaer Theilvig: Denmark’s First Miss Universe Winner Makes History
- Health minister for action against ragging offenders
- HMWSSB lays focus on commercial buildings to fix sewage problem
- Rich tributes paid to Ramamurthy Naidu
- Denmark’s Victoria Crowned Miss Universe
- Vaishnaw flags 4 major challenges faced by news media
Just In
‘Antharanga Veekshanam’ book released
A Telugu book ‘Antharanga Veekshanam,’ a collection of interviews with renowned literary figures by Kommavarapu Wilson Rao, was released at Tagore Library here on Sunday.
Vijayawada: A Telugu book ‘Antharanga Veekshanam,’ a collection of interviews with renowned literary figures by Kommavarapu Wilson Rao, was released at Tagore Library here on Sunday. The event was organised by Malletheega Sahitya Seva Samstha and presided over by Satyaji, working editor of ‘Sahitya Prasthanam.’
The book was launched as part of the 57th National Library Week celebrations. Senior journalist Annavarapu Brahmaiah, who released the book, had all praise for Wilson Rao for his dedication in interviewing 34 literary scholars including poets, writers and authors and compiling their stories.
He shared his views on facing challenges in conducting such interviews, especially with literary figures, and highlighted the book’s value to society. Presiding over the meeting, Satyaji asserted the importance of this book in offering insights into the lives and struggles of great literary personalities. He said the younger generations should read and understand the struggle of literary personalities.
Dr Sunkara Gopal, who reviewed the book, noted that Wilson Rao has documented the careers and inspirations of multiple generations of writers, making this work a valuable reference for literary scholars and general readers alike.
Noted Poet, Bandla Madhava Rao sharing his opinion stated that the book is the evidence of Wilson Rao’s unique perspective on society through the lens of literature.
Author Wilson Rao expressed gratitude to all contributors, sharing the challenges he faced in translating the lives and literary journeys of 34 writers into a cohesive work.
Malletheega editor Kalimisri, and Joint Secretary of Malletheega Sahitya Seva Samstha Choppa Raghavendrasekhar supervised the book release programme.