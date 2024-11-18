‘Antharanga Veekshanam’ book released

Vijayawada: A Telugu book ‘Antharanga Veekshanam,’ a collection of interviews with renowned literary figures by Kommavarapu Wilson Rao, was released at Tagore Library here on Sunday. The event was organised by Malletheega Sahitya Seva Samstha and presided over by Satyaji, working editor of ‘Sahitya Prasthanam.’

The book was launched as part of the 57th National Library Week celebrations. Senior journalist Annavarapu Brahmaiah, who released the book, had all praise for Wilson Rao for his dedication in interviewing 34 literary scholars including poets, writers and authors and compiling their stories.

He shared his views on facing challenges in conducting such interviews, especially with literary figures, and highlighted the book’s value to society. Presiding over the meeting, Satyaji asserted the importance of this book in offering insights into the lives and struggles of great literary personalities. He said the younger generations should read and understand the struggle of literary personalities.

Dr Sunkara Gopal, who reviewed the book, noted that Wilson Rao has documented the careers and inspirations of multiple generations of writers, making this work a valuable reference for literary scholars and general readers alike.

Noted Poet, Bandla Madhava Rao sharing his opinion stated that the book is the evidence of Wilson Rao’s unique perspective on society through the lens of literature.

Author Wilson Rao expressed gratitude to all contributors, sharing the challenges he faced in translating the lives and literary journeys of 34 writers into a cohesive work.

Malletheega editor Kalimisri, and Joint Secretary of Malletheega Sahitya Seva Samstha Choppa Raghavendrasekhar supervised the book release programme.