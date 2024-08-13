Live
Anti-Ragging Day held in VSU
Asper the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UCG), Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has organised Anti-Ragging Day in Kakuturu village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday.
Nellore:
VSU Vice-Chancellor Acharya S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao advised the students not to indulge in ragging as such move will ruin their career and lives. He told senior students to mingle with juniors in a friendly manner instead of harassing them. He also warned that those resort to ragging will be punished as per law and they have to face dire consequences. Following UGC directions, VSU has set up anti-ragging committees and anti-ragging squads to monitor the situation.
VSU Registrar Dr K Sunitha advised the students, who are facing ragging or notice such incidents, to immediately brought to the notice of the authorities as stern action would be initiate against accused.
VSU V-C Vijaya Bhaskar Rao administered pledge by the students that they will not indulge in ragging.
NSS Programme Officer Dr B Venkata Subba Reddy, VSU Principal Acharya CH Vijaya and others were present.