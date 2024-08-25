  • Menu
ANU launches new integrated programme in public policy

ANU Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof K Gangadhar Rao, Dr P Brahmaji Rao, Director of the Directorate of Admissions, BSN Durga Prasad, Managing Director of Takshasila IAS Academy and others releasing a brochure on the new course at the varsity on Saturday

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Saturday released a notification for its new Integrated (BA+MA) programme in Public Policy for the academic year 2024.

Vijayawada : Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) on Saturday released a notification for its new Integrated (BA+MA) programme in Public Policy for the academic year 2024. The official brochure for this innovative course was launched by Vice-Chancellor (I/C) Prof K Gangadhar Rao, in the presence of Dr P Brahmaji Rao, Director of the Directorate of Admissions, and BSN Durga Prasad, Managing Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, along with his dedicated team.

This unique course is meticulously designed for students who aspire to prepare for the UPSC civil services examination and other State and Central government jobs.

Additionally, it aims to develop students into skilled policymakers capable of making significant contributions at various levels of government and within organisations worldwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Gangadhar Rao emphasised the significance of this programme, describing it as a golden opportunity for students.

BSN Durga Prasad, Director of Takshasila IAS Academy, expressed his gratitude to the university’s management for their unwavering support in making this programme a reality. He praised the university for its forward thinking approach and dedication to the success of the programme. Acharya Nagarjuna University invites all aspiring students to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to pursue a career in public policy and civil services, with the guidance and support of one of the leading educational institutions in the country.

