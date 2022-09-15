AP: 4,000 digital libraries to come up in State

Tadepalli (Guntur district): Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the government would set up 4,000 digital libraries in the State and these libraries would be connected to the village/ward secretariats.

Botcha Satyanarayana conducted a meeting with the chairman and secretaries of the Zilla Grandhalayams on Wednesday in Tadepalli and discussed the need for setting up digital libraries.

He asked the chairmen of the Zilla Grandhalaya Samsthas to take initiative for setting up digital libraries in the State. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on setting up of libraries in the State.

He said the libraries should be available to the students. He said the chairmen would get good recognition if they work towards development of the libraries. He asked the chairmen to send the proposals for the upgradation and repairs of libraries to the government for approval.

Education department special chief secretary B Rajasekhar urged the chairpersons of the Zilla Grandhalayams to create interest among people particularly the students in reading.