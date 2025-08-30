AP aims to be single-use plastic-free by next Environment Day

Vijayawada: The state government initiated a complete ban on single-use plastics at its administrative headquarters, the Secretariat, effective since August 15. The ultimate goal is to make the entire state single-use plastic-free by the next World Environment Day on June 5.

As part of this initiative, chief secretary K Vijayanand inaugurated a new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in the Secretariat’s third building on Friday. The plant is designed to supply safe drinking water in reusable stainless steel and glass bottles, replacing the use of disposable plastic bottles.

Vijayanand said that the Secretariat is the first step in a statewide plan to eliminate single-use plastics. ”We have completely banned single-use plastic here and will implement this in a phased manner across the state,” he said. The government is also taking steps to raise public awareness about the ban.

To support the initiative, all Secretariat employees have been provided with free stainless steel drinking water bottles. Visitors are also being encouraged to avoid bringing plastic bottles and other plastic items onto the premises.

The new system includes eight RO plants and 32 water dispensing units strategically located throughout the Secretariat and Assembly buildings. Each plant has the capacity to produce 1,000 liters of drinking water per hour.

The RO plants will also supply affordable drinking water to the canteen at a subsidised rate of Rs 3 per 500 ml bottle, a significant reduction from the current market price of Rs 8 for a plastic bottle. The water will be bottled in glass, ensuring both safety and environmental responsibility.