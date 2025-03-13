AP Assembly Budget Sessions: Key Discussions and Bills Set for Thursday

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly is poised for an eventful 11th day of its Budget Sessions, commencing at 9 AM on Thursday. Concurrently, the Legislative Council will follow suit with its 10th day starting at 10 AM. The agenda for both houses includes the continuation of question-and-answer sessions where a range of pertinent issues will be addressed.

In the Legislative Assembly, discussions will cover various topics such as the change of beneficiaries for TIDCO housing, state migration patterns, irregularities in bill payments, discrepancies at Andhra University, and updates on the Metro Rail project in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, a short discussion focusing on the energy sector is scheduled.

The Legislative Council will also engage in significant discussions during its sessions, with topics including social security pensions, the state investment promotion board, the regulation of permit rooms, the illegal sale of PDF rice, and irregularities in Jagananna colonies. A dedicated discussion will also take place on various scams that reportedly occurred from 2019 to 2024.

A noteworthy introduction is anticipated as the Andhra Pradesh Land Rights Pattadar Pass Book Amendment Bill, 2024, will be presented by Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad.

State Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy announced ambitious housing initiatives, stating that the government aims to complete and initiate the construction of 300,000 houses by June. The minister reported that following the coalition government's assumption of power, 125,000 houses have been finished, with a target of completing 725,000 houses by March 2026. He further revealed that, as part of this initiative, orders have been issued to provide additional assistance for the construction of houses for 598,710 SC, ST, and BC beneficiaries, resulting in a financial commitment of ₹3,219.75 crore.

Both sessions promise to be critical as legislators address vital issues impacting the state and its residents.