AP assembly meeting begins with question hour, several bills to be introduced

Andhra Pradesh Assembly meeting has commenced it session for the day on Tuesday, featuring an array of critical discussions and legislative proposals with question hour, addressing various pressing issues affecting the state. Notable topics for discussion include inter-state employee transfers, the maintenance of irrigation canals, taxation on aqua farmers, and financial assistance for students. Additionally, discussions will surface around the distribution of vehicles to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Kadapa district, alongside a brief discussion on the construction projects in Rushikonda, the Polavaram project, and other irrigation initiatives.

In-depth discussions are also scheduled regarding the ITDA project in Paderu, the Adavipalli project within the Pileru constituency, as well as incentives for handloom workers and matters concerning the Labor Welfare Board and the zero interest scheme for DWAKRA associations. Following Question Hour, ministers will present explanations concerning demands from various departments, providing insights into the government’s plans and initiatives.

In addition to these discussions, the government will introduce multiple legislative bills. Among the proposals are the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Societies Act Amendment Bill - 2024, the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act Amendment Bill, the AP Prohibition Act Amendment Bill, and amendments to the India Med Liquor and Foreign Med Liquor Acts.

Simultaneously, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council will commence its session with Question Hour at 10 am, poised to engage in discussions on significant regional matters. Issues slated for debate include the destruction of land records in Madanapalle, financial aid for aqua farmers, the land allotment issue for Sharada Peeth in Bhimili, as well as the impact of recent closures on the Nelli Marla Janapana Mill. Additional topics will cover Rushikonda tourism in Visakhapatnam, new road sanctions throughout the state, the availability of Kalthi ghee in TTD Laddu, ports, and fishing harbors, along with concerns regarding irregularities in the Arogya Sri scheme and crop losses due to floods.

Following the discussions, the Legislative Council will witness the introduction of five new bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill - 2024, the AP Municipal Amendment Bill, the NTR Health University Amendment Bill, the Ayurvedic Homeopathy Amendment Bill, and the Medical Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill, thereby paving the way for legislative changes aimed at improving governance and public services in the state.