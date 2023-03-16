AP Assembly session: Kakani Govardhan Reddy tables Agriculture budget of Rs. 41,436 crore in the house

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy presented the budget of AP agriculture and allied sectors with Rs.41,436 crores in the assembly. Kakani said that they are providing banking facilities at RBK and said that it is providing services to increase farmers' income.



The minister mentioned that all the services needed by the farmers are being provided at the village level. Stating that there are 8,837 RBK buildings at various levels, minister Kakani said that they are working hard to strengthen the RBKs by launching YouTube channels and a monthly magazine.



The minister further stated that 155 lakh metric tonnes of food grains were produced in the state. "We have provided Rs.6940 crores till now under Rythu Bharosa, Rs. 7220 crore under Rythu Bharosa, Kisan Yojana," Kakani said adding that AP is the only state to provide universal insurance scheme to farmers.



The minister said that they are storing 50,000 tonnes of fertilizers in the farm and set up Agricultural advisory councils monitoring of agriculture related programmes. He said farmers have never faced drought under our government and said that they have sanctioned agricultural loans of Rs.6.01 lakh crore.

The minister claimed that the government has set up gricultural advisory councils, extended subsidy to 3.50 lakh marginal farmers for sprayers. He said they took the steps to use drones to spray the insecticides and brought comprehensive cultivation system of small grains by providing incentive of Rs.6,000 per hectare. "We are supporting farmers through price stabilisation fund," minister said.