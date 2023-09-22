Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd September 2023
- Time to have a taste for food tourism
- Trudeau complicates West’s efforts to rein in China
- Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh allegations on ‘plot to end Chandrababu Naidu in jail’ create ripples
- AP assembly session: Three more MLAs suspended from the assembly
- Canadian Cabinet Ministers Condemn Hate Video Targeting Hindus Of Indian Origin
- ACB court extends Chandrababu's remand till September 24
- NCP Turmoil Continues: Ajit Pawar Faction Files Disqualification Petition Against Sharad Pawar Supporters
- Politicos should imbibe true spirit of science
- Vijayawada: YSRCP MLAs made provocative comments in House, alleges Atchanna
Just In
AP assembly session: Seconds day begins, house adjourned amidst TDP slogans
The second day of the assembly session has begun with question hour on Friday. However, the TDP members continued chanting slogans against Chandrababu...
The second day of the assembly session has begun with question hour on Friday. However, the TDP members continued chanting slogans against Chandrababu Naidu arrest surrounding the speaker's podium and attempted to disrupt the proceedings.
However, the assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the house proceedings for 10 minutes due to pandemonium. TDP members were reported to have thrown papers at Speaker Tammineni.
In response to the situation, Ambati Rambabu addressed the house, reminding TDP members that the assembly is not their party office and cautioning against the use of unnecessary words. He advised them to control their behavior and urged their participation in the ongoing discussion.
Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy also expressed anger at the disruptive behavior of the TDP members and emphasised the need for them to change their conduct. He reminded them to adhere to democratic policies and speak according to their age.
Earlier, Minister Ambati Rambabu addressed at assembly point stating that they are prepared to discuss the alleged corruption and arrest of Chandrababu (referring to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu).
He asked TDP members to participate in the discussion and urged them not to run away. Rambabu also made a remark about Balakrishna, a TDP member, suggesting him to twirl the moustache in TDP party instead of in assembly.
TDLP deputy leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and MLA , MLC, staged protest rally at assembly session at Velagapudi on Friday before arriving assembly.