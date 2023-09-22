AP assembly session: Seconds day begins, house adjourned amidst TDP slogans

The second day of the assembly session has begun with question hour on Friday. However, the TDP members continued chanting slogans against Chandrababu Naidu arrest surrounding the speaker's podium and attempted to disrupt the proceedings.

However, the assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the house proceedings for 10 minutes due to pandemonium. TDP members were reported to have thrown papers at Speaker Tammineni.

In response to the situation, Ambati Rambabu addressed the house, reminding TDP members that the assembly is not their party office and cautioning against the use of unnecessary words. He advised them to control their behavior and urged their participation in the ongoing discussion.









Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy also expressed anger at the disruptive behavior of the TDP members and emphasised the need for them to change their conduct. He reminded them to adhere to democratic policies and speak according to their age.

Earlier, Minister Ambati Rambabu addressed at assembly point stating that they are prepared to discuss the alleged corruption and arrest of Chandrababu (referring to TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu).

He asked TDP members to participate in the discussion and urged them not to run away. Rambabu also made a remark about Balakrishna, a TDP member, suggesting him to twirl the moustache in TDP party instead of in assembly.

TDLP deputy leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and MLA , MLC, staged protest rally at assembly session at Velagapudi on Friday before arriving assembly.