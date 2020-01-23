AP Assembly sessions extended for a day: TDP to boycott the meetings

In a dramatic twist, the legislative council has refereed the two bills decentralisation and equal development of all regions and repeal of CRDA act bills to the select committee on Wednesday. In this backdrop, the ruling YSRCP has extended the Assembly session for a day. The session would begin in a short while, and the government has decided to discuss the Education amendment bill on Thursday's meeting.

The special assembly sessions, which are supposed to be held for three days, was extended due to the latest developments in the legislative council. With the major set back, the ruling party seems to be in defence and is remains to be seen how they would deal with the situation.

On the other hand, the opposition TDP leaders who are much relaxed with the three capital bill being sent to the select committee. The TDp legislatures are said to be boycotting the assembly sessions on Thursday.