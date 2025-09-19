AP Assembly Sessions underway for second day with question hour

Vijayawada: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session commenced with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu leading the question-and-answer session. Minister Satyakumar addressed concerns raised by MLA Mohammed Nazir regarding outstanding payments to hospitals.

During the session, Minister Satyakumar disclosed that hospitals are currently facing arrears totalling ₹110 crore. Specifically, he noted that ₹4.09 crore is owed to the Government Hospital in Guntur. The revelation sheds light on the financial challenges affecting healthcare facilities in the region.