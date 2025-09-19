  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly Sessions underway for second day with question hour

AP Assembly Sessions underway for second day with question hour
x
Highlights

The second day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session commenced with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu leading the question-and-answer session.

Vijayawada: The second day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session commenced with Speaker Ayyannapatrudu leading the question-and-answer session. Minister Satyakumar addressed concerns raised by MLA Mohammed Nazir regarding outstanding payments to hospitals.

During the session, Minister Satyakumar disclosed that hospitals are currently facing arrears totalling ₹110 crore. Specifically, he noted that ₹4.09 crore is owed to the Government Hospital in Guntur. The revelation sheds light on the financial challenges affecting healthcare facilities in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick