AP assembly speaker suspends 15 TDP MLAs, warns Balakrishna

Andhra Pradesh Assembly which was adjourned after pandemonium has resumed the proceedings. The Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram who warned the Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna to change his behavior in the Assembly also suspended 15 TDP MLAs from the house as the TDP members continue protests in the Assembly.

Three MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Payyavula Kesav and Anagani Satyaprasad were suspended for the entire session. Earlier, the minister for legislative affairs B Rajendranath requested the speaker to suspend the MLAs stating that this kind of behavior is unacceptable. He said the TDP members must follow the Assembly rules.

He said it was incorrect twirling the moustache in the Assembly. He said if Balakrishna repeats this kind of behavior he would take action.









The speaker turned down the adjournment motion demanded by the TDP legislator on the debate over the illegal arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The speaker Sitaram has said the TDP members have torn the papers and hurled at the speaker podium. He said the TDP legislators have disrespected the house and 15 members of them were suspended for the day. Among them three suspended were suspended for the house and 12 members suspended for the one day session on Thursday, the first day of the five days session.

Speaker said slapping the thighs and twirling of moustaches by Nandamuri Balakrishna was in correct and he violated the Assembly rules.

MLAs China Rajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, M Ramaraju, Y Sambasiva Rao, Veerabhadra Swamy and other members were suspended for the day. The speaker once again rejected the adjournment motion. Legislative affairs minister Rajendranath Reddy once again urged the TDP legislators to come in proper format for the debate on the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.



