AP BIE directs colleges to issue hall tickets to inter-students without fail

All set for the intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh to start on March 15. The first-year examination will start on March 15 while the second-year exams will begin on March 16.

Against this backdrop, AP Inter Board has released a key announcement. The principals of the colleges have been instructed to give hall tickets to all the students who have attended according to the rules. A warning has been given that strict action will be taken if anyone violates this rule.

The board advised students and parents to approach them if any college refuses to issue hall tickets through a toll-free number 18004257635. It is advised to contact the control room from 9 am to 6 pm on all working days to complain.