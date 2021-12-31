AP BJP president Somu Veerraju demands to change Visakhapatnam KGH hospital name

BJP state president Somu Veerraju reiterated that the Jinnah Tower in Guntur should be renamed and assured that they will change it when they come to power if the government will not change. Speaking at a media conference in Rajahmundry, he said that along with Sir Arthur Cotton, Veeranna, an engineer who played a key role in the construction of the Dhavaleswaram project should also be remembered.



Meanwhile, Somu Veerraju has come up with a new demand to change the name of King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam and name it after Thenneti Vishwanath and Gothu Lachanna.



Some Veerraju defended his remarks of saying that he would sell cheap liquor for Rs. 50 for. He said by doing so every family would save Rs. 2 lakh a year. He said that his government would come to power and set up chicken farms with the unemployed youth in every constituency. Somu Veerraju also fumed at KTR for his comments against him and asked what his (KTR) father do daily.



The Andhra Pradesh BJP is going all out from recent past taking on the government by highlighting the failures of the YS Jagan led YSRCP government. The state BJP has also held Prajagraha Sabha in Vijayawada a couple of days back. Following the public meeting, the BJP has started the politics on the names of popular status and areas. The BJP leader Satya Prasad has demanded to rename the Jinnah Tower center in Guntur. However, it remains to be seen how the government would respond to it.