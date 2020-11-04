AP Board of Intermediate releases academic calender 2020-21 @bie.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has made a key decision in regard to the working days of colleges. It has announced that the colleges will be working for a total of 127 days this academic year till April 24 with summer vacations from April 25 to May 31. While the intermediate first and second year annual examinations will be held in the last week of March next year.

The Intermediate Academic Council has released an academic calendar to this extent. Meanwhile, it has also said that the advanced supplementary examinations will be held in the last week of June. It is noted that the classes will also held on the second Saturday for this academic year.

On the other hand, the Inter Board officials said that the term leaves will be cancelled for the academic year. The 2021-2022 academic year begins on June 1. Students are advised to visit https://bie.ap.gov.in/ website for more details.

However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the online admissions to the Intermediate courses in the government and private colleges initiated by the state government. The petition filed against the online admissions was accepted by the court and asked the government under what rule online admissions started. The petitioner said that the online admissions process was against the rules set by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Advocate General Sriram Subrahmanyam sought time to file the affidavit on the issue.