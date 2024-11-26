AP braces for rains in next three days amid depression in Bay of Bengal

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as a depression, currently intensifying in the South Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds just as crops reach the critical harvesting phase. The depression is moving northwest at a speed of 18 km per hour and is forecasted to make landfall near Trincomalee in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

Following the severe cyclonic storm “Dana,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new warnings, particularly pointing to significant rainfall anticipated in the combined districts of Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam. Further, the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center has reported that heavy rains are likely in various regions of North Andhra on the 29th of this month.

As farmers anxiously monitor the situation, many have crops, particularly paddy, still left in the fields. The threat of heavy rainfall and strong winds poses a significant risk of crop damage, leading to unrest among the agricultural community. The IMD has urged farmers to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions with their machinery.

Currently, northeasterly winds are blowing through the lower tropo area of the state, with light rains already reported in several parts of Andhra Pradesh. In light of the impending storm warnings, officials are working to alert residents and prepare for the potential impact of the severe weather. Farmers are encouraged to protect their harvests and stay informed as the storm approaches.