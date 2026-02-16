  1. Home
LS to debate, vote on motion to remove Birla on March 9

  • Created On:  16 Feb 2026 7:45 AM IST
Union minister Kiren Rijiju
Union minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that the debate and vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be taken up on March 9, when the House reconvenes after the recess.

Rijiju warned that if Opposition parties continued protests similar to those seen during the first part of the session, it would ultimatelybe detrimental to them.

He also said the second part of the budget session, scheduled from 9 March to 2 April, would be "interesting", with several "important" pieces of legislation and a "critical" bill set to be introduced for debate and passage in Parliament. "On March 9 in the Lok Sabha, we will have the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the Speaker. It is the rule to take it up on the first day. There will be a vote following the debate," Rijiju said. The budget session began with the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28 and went on recess on February 12. The Union Budget for 2026 was presented on February 1, and the session will resume on March 9, concluding on April 2.

Kiren RijijuOm BirlaNo-Confidence MotionLok Sabha DebateMarch 9 Voting
