Alampur municipality: All eyes on Chairman post

Gadwal: Alleyes are now on the upcoming chairman election which is expected to bring clarity to the current stalemate and shape the future course of governance in the Alampur Municipality.

The elections have resulted in a hung council, with the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) securing an equal number of seats, leaving the election of the Municipal Chairman to be decided by ex-officio votes. Out of the total 10 wards, one BRS candidate was elected unopposed. In the remaining nine wards where polling was conducted, the Congress won five seats while the BRS secured four. With this outcome, both parties now hold five seats each in the municipal council, leading to a tie and setting the stage for a closely watched chairman election. The focus has shifted to the ex-officio members, whose votes will play a decisive role in determining the next Municipal Chairman. As per municipal norms, elected councillors are joined by ex-officio members such as the local MLA and MLC, who are entitled to vote in the chairman’s election.

In the Alampur Assembly constituency, the BRS holds both the MLA and MLC positions, giving the party an apparent edge in the chairman contest. Political observers indicate that despite the numerical parity among elected councillors, the additional strength from ex-officio votes could tilt the balance in favour of the BRS.

With the chairman’s post at stake, both parties have intensified internal consultations and strategic planning. Ensuring unity among councillors and securing firm support has become crucial as even minor shifts could alter the outcome. The development has generated considerable political interest in the region, as the final result will not only determine the municipal leadership but also signal the prevailing political equations at the local level.