AP cabinet addresses farmers' concerns, sets up sub committee to resolve issues
The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to address pressing issues affecting farmers. The meeting culminated in an extensive discussion on agricultural challenges, during which officials highlighted an increase in yields for various crops this year compared to the previous year.
However, they noted that the prices of crops such as chilli, tobacco, aqua, cocoa, sugarcane, and mango have been negatively impacted by international developments and ongoing domestic circumstances. In response, Naidu assured farmers of the government's commitment to support them.
To tackle these issues more effectively, a cabinet sub-committee, comprising six ministers, has been established to focus on agricultural yields, remunerative prices, and the pricing of essential commodities. This committee is tasked with the ongoing monitoring of measures aimed at ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.
During the cabinet meeting, which lasted for 45 minutes, ministers deliberated on the agricultural sector, the challenges faced by food producers, and marketing. The Chief Minister emphasised that the government will take concrete steps to provide relief to farmers and ensure tangible results on the ground.