AP cabinet meeting concludes, takes key decisions

The cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved several important policies aimed at enhancing public welfare and governance. The meeting commenced shortly after 11 AM and concluded with a series of key decisions.

One of the notable outcomes of the meeting was the approval of the implementation policy for the abolition of garbage tax, reflecting the government's commitment to improving sanitation and waste management for residents.

Furthermore, a lengthy discussion took place regarding the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders to women, aiming to support household energy needs and promote women's empowerment across the state.

In another strategic move, the cabinet has decided to increase the number of members in the governing bodies of temples from 15 to 17, ensuring that two members from the Brahmin community are included. This decision seeks to foster inclusivity and better representation within temple governance.

Additionally, the cabinet approved changes to the free sand distribution scheme, allowing for the transportation of sand using not only tractors and lorries but also carts, thereby expanding accessibility for construction and other related activities. The government reiterated that free sand remains completely free, further supporting local development initiatives.