AP Cabinet meeting ends, here are the decisions approved

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which lasted for two and a half hours has ended. Several key decisions were made at this meeting. The Cabinet approved the renaming of Konaseema district as 'Ambedkar Konaseema' district and the formation of new revenue divisions and zones. The Cabinet approved the changes made in the PRC GO.

The Cabinet approved the release of funds for the Amma Vodi scheme and the amendment to the law required to give Group-1 employment to Arjuna Award recipient Jyoti Surekha. The cabinet also approved four welfare schemes to be implemented next month, namely Vidya Kanuka, Kapu Nestam, Jagananna Vahanamitra. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting to release compensation funds of Rs 216 crore for homeless of Vamsadhara.

The Cabinet further approved Rs 15,000 crore green energy project in the state and gave green signal for massive job recruitment in the medical field. The cabinet also approved 3,530 jobs in medical colleges and hospitals.