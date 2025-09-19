AP Cabinet Meeting Today: Key Proposals on the Agenda

A pivotal meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will take place today at 1.45 pm at the Chief Minister's residence in the Assembly, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Council of Ministers will evaluate a comprehensive agenda comprising 15 items.

One significant proposal up for approval is a plan to enforce penalties on unauthorised buildings, with the exception of those within urban local bodies, urban development authorities, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), set to be established by August 31.

Additionally, the Cabinet is expected to deliberate on potential amendments to various laws in Municipal Administration, particularly regarding the abolition of Nala fees. Another notable item on the agenda is the draft bill aimed at re-designating YSR Tadigadapa Municipality to Tadigadapa Municipality, along with several amendments.

The establishment of a special purpose vehicle to facilitate the implementation of major projects within the Amaravati region is also likely to receive Cabinet backing, as will the proposal to finalise additional dates for the preparation of the voters' list, in line with the Municipal Corporation Act 1955, AP Municipality Act 1965, and the Representation of the People Act 1950.

Cabinet discussions will also include the potential withdrawal of a land acquisition notification concerning 343 acres in Amaravati. Furthermore, ministers will review land allocations for small enterprises under the state's Lift Policy and consider proposals from the Panchayati Raj Department aimed at converting agricultural land to non-agricultural use.

The Cabinet is also set to approve amendments to the Andhra Pradesh GST Bill-2025 and a proposal to provide Rs 15,000 to auto owners and drivers under the Vahana Mitra scheme for this Dussehra. Finally, several bills are expected to be approved for introduction in the current Assembly session.

This meeting represents a crucial moment for governance in Andhra Pradesh, with decisions that could impact numerous sectors and local communities across the state.