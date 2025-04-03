AP cabinet to meet today to discuss on discuss drone Policy and Key Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet is set to convene at 11am today, with the drone policy high on the agenda. The cabinet is expected to review and potentially finalise the procedures associated with the new drone policy, which aims to enhance technological advancements in the region.

In addition to the drone initiative, the cabinet will discuss the allocation of land to several organizations, marking a significant step towards development in the state. Approval for various projects in the state capital, Amaravati, is also on the docket, signaling a renewed focus on progress in the area.

Significantly, the cabinet may move forward with a resolution to abolish the Nala Act, paving the way for improved welfare measures for mothers and families in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting will also include discussions on existing welfare schemes and their impact on the community.

Furthermore, the cabinet is expected to address the anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amaravati, with discussions likely revolving around collaboration and support for ongoing projects in the region.