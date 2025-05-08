AP cabinet to meet today, to discuss various issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet is scheduled to convene today (Thursday) at 11 am, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. A key agenda item will be the cabinet’s expression of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his presence at the Amaravati reopening ceremony.

During the meeting, the Cabinet is expected to approve decisions made during the 47th meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and allocate land to various organisations. Additionally, welfare programmes such as "Talli ki Vandanam" and "Annadatta Sukhibhav" may be discussed.

The Chief Minister is also likely to address the current security situation at the national borders and will touch on coastal security matters with cabinet members. CM Naidu plans to commend the Indian Army and Air Force for their successful execution of Operation Sindhu.

A focus on the development of the Amaravati capital is central to today's discussions, with CM Naidu expected to seek updates from officials on the progress made thus far. He will issue key directives aimed at accelerating the development work, with an ambitious plan to complete it within three years. Minister Narayana has been assigned pivotal responsibilities to oversee this initiative.