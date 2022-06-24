AP Cabinet to meet today's, likely to approve recent decisions

The Cabinet meeting will be chaired by CM Jagan today. The cabinet is meeting for the second time after the state cabinet reshuffle. CM Jagan who is all set to leave to Delhi in support of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu during the presidential nomination. However, Jagan postponed his visit to Delhi at the last minute and informed ministers that the cabinet meeting will continue as usual.



The cabinet will discuss on the implementation of Amma Vodi scheme to be disbursed on June 27 into the accounts of mothers. As part of the implementation of the agreements recently signed by CM Jagan at Dhavos, the Cabinet will approve the allocation of land to investment companies and green energy companies in the state. The decisions taken at the recent meeting will be sealed by the Cabinet

The Cabinet is likely to approve the Adhani Green Energy project, which will soon be launched in the Adani Group AP. Similarly, green energy projects in several parts of the state are likely to get approval soon. The government will also give the green signal for the distribution of tablets to 8th class students.

The Cabinet also approved the Rs 150 crore Avisa Foods Pvt Ltd's shrimp processing industry at Mallavelli Food Park in Krishna district.