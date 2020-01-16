AP Capital row: MLA Balakrishna along with Lokesh to tour Amaravati villages today

Tollywood actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will be touring the capital villages of Amaravati today to express the solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the proposal of shifting the secretariat to Visakhapatnam.

Along with Balakrishna, his wife Vasundhara, eldest daughter Brahmani and son-in-law Lokesh will accompany Tulluru, Mandadam, and Velagapudi and participate in relay hunger strikes and dharnas. Meanwhile, Nara Rohit, producer Ashwini Dutt and pop singer Smith have expressed solidarity in support of Amaravati farmers.

The farmer's agitation has reached the 30th day on Thursday. Farmers from 29 villages protested in spite of the festival on Wednesday continued relay hunger strikes in villages, including Velagapudi, Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, and Errabalem in demand to retain Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.