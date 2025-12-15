AP Cartoonists Assn formed

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cartoonists Association, Amaravati, was formally constituted on Sunday at the Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada in the presence of cartoonists from across the State. The meeting was chaired by noted cartoonist Bachi. Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, R Raghurama Krishnam Raju, unveiled the logo of the newly formed association.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnam Raju assured his support to the association from the State government. He said he had a deep liking for cartoons and fondly recalled his association with legendary cartoonist Bapu, highlighting the role of cartoons in conveying powerful messages to society.

Former AP High Court Judge Justice AV Sesha Sai observed that cartoons always evoke strong public interest and receive an enthusiastic response from people of all age groups.

Association President Bachi appealed to the government to extend support to cartoonists and emphasised the need to encourage youth to take up cartooning as a profession. Association Secretary Ravella, Joint Secretaries S Padma, Harikrishna, Vice-President Bomman, Treasurer Padma Dasu, Advisors Muralidhar Ramu, honorary advisor Dugga Raju Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.