AP CID court extends remand of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in TDP Office attack case

In a significant development, the CID Court has extended the remand of former MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi in connection with the Gannavaram TDP office attack case. The court has ordered that Vamsi remain in custody until April 9.

Vamsi, who is designated as A71 in the case, was brought to the court from Vijayawada District Jail, where he is currently held as a remand prisoner in another matter related to the Satyavardhan kidnapping case. His remand in the TDP office attack case ended today, prompting his appearance in court.

In addition to Vamsi, Nimma Lakshmipathi was also present in court, where the CID Court proceeded to extend Vamsi's remand. The court's decision follows the dismissal of Vamsi's bail petition, which was rejected by the magistrate on Thursday after considering arguments from both the prosecution and the defense. Vamsi had asserted his innocence, claiming no involvement in the case, but the magistrate sided with the prosecution's stance.

Vamsi's hopes for bail have been dashed once again, as he remains in custody with implications for both his political and personal future.