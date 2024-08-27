Live
Just In
AP CID Intensifies probe into Madanapalle fire Incident, conducts scene reconstruction
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a thorough investigation into the burning of files at the Madanapalle Sub Collectorate, with enhanced scrutiny taking place late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.
CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar led a specialized team, which included Annamayya District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Rayudu, Additional SP Rajkamal, and DSP Venugopal, during inspections that lasted from 3 PM to 3 AM. Officials reconstructed the scene to gather more insights into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Central to the investigation is Senior Assistant Gautam Tej, who is currently in police custody and undergoing intensive interrogation. Investigators are focusing on details related to oil cans found at the scene, as Tej was questioned extensively about their presence during the incident.
Additionally, eyewitness accounts are being sought from key personnel involved in the case. Nimmanapalle Village Revenue Assistant Ramanaiah, who witnessed the burning, and RDO Hariprasad, who was present in the office at the time of the incident, have both been summoned to provide their version.