AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tribute to the renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Ratan Tata, as the nation mourns his passing. He laid a wreath at the NCPA ground in Mumbai, honouring his legacy.

In attendance were Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and other top executives from the Tata Group. Chandrababu met with them and extended his deepest condolences to the Tata family during this somber time.

Expressing his grief, Chandrababu remarked on the significant impact Ratan Tata had on the industrial landscape of India, stating, "A great person like Ratan Tata is about to leave this world."







