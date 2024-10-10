Live
- Delhi going into loss for first time: Ilmi on reports of revenue deficit by 2024-25 end
- SIT formed to give clean chit to Cong leaders: K’taka BJP
- Tata had breakfast at own US hotel without revealing identity to his staff: IT honcho
- Centre releases Rs 1,78,173 crore as tax devolution to states in festive season
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for labourers' 'mass migration' from Bihar
- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal confirms retirement at end of 2024 season
- BJP leaders mourn Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's demise
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ayudha Puja Celebrations Held at Nagarkurnool Police Headquarters, Led by SP Gaikwad
- Manipur govt to provide compensation to 2,072 farmers hit by ethnic violence
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh pays tribute to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tribute to the renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Ratan Tata, as the nation mourns his passing. He laid a wreath at the NCPA ground in Mumbai, honouring his legacy.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tribute to the renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan recipient, Ratan Tata, as the nation mourns his passing. He laid a wreath at the NCPA ground in Mumbai, honouring his legacy.
In attendance were Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and other top executives from the Tata Group. Chandrababu met with them and extended his deepest condolences to the Tata family during this somber time.
Expressing his grief, Chandrababu remarked on the significant impact Ratan Tata had on the industrial landscape of India, stating, "A great person like Ratan Tata is about to leave this world."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS