AP CM Chandrababu escapes train accident during flood Relief tour in Madhura Nagar

Just In
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaped a potential train accident as he walked along the Mudhara Nagar railway track. The incident occurred amidst ongoing relief efforts in Vijayawada, which has been heavily impacted by severe flooding due to continuous heavy rains.
As CM Chandrababu Naidu was inspecting the flood-hit areas and discussing relief measures, a train was approaching on the same track. Alert security personnel swiftly notified the Chief Minister of the impending train, prompting immediate action. Workers accompanying Naidu quickly realized the seriousness of the situation and managed to alert the linemen. They waved a red flag to signal the oncoming train to halt.
Due to their prompt intervention, the train was able to slow down and stop just three feet away from where Naidu and his security detail were standing. This close call left security personnel visibly shaken but relieved to have averted what could have been a tragic accident.