AP CM Chandrababu Expresses Anger Over SI's Misconduct in Gudlavalleru College Incident

A serious inquiry has been launched regarding the recent incident involving hidden cameras at Gudlavalleru Engineering College. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the progress of this inquiry, regularly liaising with district officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Collector.

To oversee the investigation, SP has assigned Circle Inspector Ramanamma as the lead investigator, while additional women police officers and staff from various locations have been deployed for security measures at the college.

In a separate and troubling development, a video surfaced showing Sub-Inspector (SI) Sirisha from Koduru behaving inappropriately with students during security duties. The Chief Minister voiced his displeasure over the officer's behavior, emphasizing that such misconduct towards students already under distress is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

In response to the incident, officials clarified that SI Sirisha was not part of the investigation team but had been called in for security arrangements. Following the incident, she has been relieved of her security responsibilities in the area. Authorities have indicated that further action will be taken after obtaining a formal explanation from SI Sirisha regarding her conduct.

The Chief Minister urged officials to be more empathetic towards the students' concerns and to provide the necessary reassurance during this challenging time.