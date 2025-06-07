AP CM Chandrababu Extends Bakrid Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community in the state in celebration of Bakrid. In a message shared on social media, CM Naidu emphasised the essence of Bakrid, highlighting its significance in promoting the spirit of sacrifice and urging individuals to rise above selfishness, jealousy, and hatred.

His message stated, "Eid Mubarak to Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bakrid, which stands as a symbol of Hazrat Ibrahim’s sacrifice. Bakrid reminds us that only those who embody the spirit of sacrifice and genuine devotion are deserving of God’s grace. In today's modern era, true devotees of God are those who love their fellow beings."

CM Naidu expressed his wish that, inspired by the example set by Hazrat Ibrahim, everyone would advance with compassion and support for one another during this festive occasion.