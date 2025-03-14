AP CM Chandrababu extends Holi wishes, calls for safe celebrations

On the occasion of the vibrant festival of colors, Holi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm wishes to the people of the state. In his message, he expressed hopes that this joyous celebration, which unites people across the nation, will fill their lives with new colors and bring happiness to all.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of celebrating Holi in a safe and environmentally friendly manner. He urged everyone to refrain from using chemical-based colors, emphasizing the significance of preserving health during this spring festival. "Let us not pollute the festival of Holi, which symbolizes rejuvenation and vitality," he stated.

CM Naidu encouraged citizens to partake in the traditional festivities, including the burning of 'Kama Dahanam', splashing colors, and spreading joy among family and friends. He reiterated his heartfelt wishes for a delightful and prosperous Holi to everyone.















