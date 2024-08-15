AP CM Chandrababu hoists national flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hoisted the National Flag at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada, marking his first flag-raising ceremony since securing victory in the 2024 elections. The event included a formal Armed Forces salute, underscoring the significance of the day.

In a heartfelt message shared on Twitter, Chandrababu extended his warm greetings to the citizens of the state and offered congratulations to the entire nation. He reflected on the invaluable sacrifices made by countless individuals for the freedom that citizens enjoy today.

"The diversity of races, religions, and castes coexisting in our marvelous country is a testament to our unity," said Chandrababu. He emphasized that India continues to progress by setting new milestones, serving as a global example. The Chief Minister also highlighted the imperative lessons imparted by previous generations to stand with the oppressed and empower the weak, assuring the public that steps are being taken to realize this vision. “We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach everyone," he added, expressing a hopeful wish for collective participation in the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh, aiming for this Independence Day to herald new opportunities in people's lives.

Meanwhile, in Chittoor, a grand ceremony took place at the Police Parade Ground, where Health Minister Satya Kumar served as the chief guest. He inaugurated the celebrations by hoisting the national flag and receiving an official police salute. The event saw the presence of notable figures including Chittoor MP Daggumala Prasada Rao, local MLA Gurjala Jaganmohan, and Puthalapatti MLA Murali Mohan, alongside District Collector Sumit Kumar, District Judge, and other officials.

The celebratory events across the state not only commemorated India's hard-won freedom but also reinforced the commitment of Andhra Pradesh's leaders to foster unity and progress for all its citizens.