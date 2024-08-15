AP CM Chandrababu Inaugurates 'Anna Canteen' in Gudivada

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, inaugurated an 'Anna Canteen' at the Gudivada Municipal Park. The event took place at NTR Stadium, where the couple received a warm welcome from fans and supporters.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister himself served meals to attendees and later shared lunch with patrons, engaging in friendly conversations with the community. "How does it feel to eat in Anna's canteen?" he inquired, seeking feedback from those benefiting from the initiative.

As part of this initiative, 100 Anna canteens have been established across the state, where nutritious meals are provided to the poor at an incredibly subsidized rate of just Rs. 5. Nara Bhuvaneshwari emphasized the importance of reopening these rice canteens, pledging a donation of Rs. 1 crore to enhance the program's impact. She presented a check to Municipal Minister P. Narayana during the ceremony.

Minister Narayana elaborated on the government's commitment, stating that a day's worth of food would be provided in the name of individuals who contribute Rs. to this worthy cause. He also noted that the state government is systematically implementing various schemes as part of the 'Super Six' initiative, with plans to roll out a free bus service for women in the near future.

The coalition government has committed to expanding the reach of Anna canteens, with plans to open additional locations across the state starting August 15. This initiative aims not only to alleviate hunger but also to foster a sense of community and support among the residents of Andhra Pradesh.