AP CM Chandrababu mourns the demise of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his profound shock at the passing of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent leader of the Communist Party. In a X post, Naidu articulated his disbelief at the loss of a politician who dedicated his life to the service of the people.





కమ్యూనిస్టు పార్టీ అగ్రనేత, మాజీ పార్లమెంటు సభ్యుడు కామ్రేడ్ సురవరం సుధాకర్ రెడ్డి మరణ వార్త నన్ను తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. అనునిత్యం ప్రజల గురించి ఆలోచించి వారికోసమే పని చేసే సుధాకర్ రెడ్డి ఇక లేరు అంటే నమ్మలేకపోతున్నాను. సమకాలీన రాజకీయ నాయకుడిగా ఆయనతో కలిసి పని చేసిన… pic.twitter.com/Q03LrWMqO4 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 23, 2025





Reflecting on their shared political journey, Naidu reminisced about the days when he and Reddy worked together as contemporary leaders, highlighting Reddy's ascent within the Communist Party of India (CPI) to the position of National Secretary. He praised Reddy's unwavering commitment to his values, regardless of the roles he undertook throughout his career.

Naidu extended his deepest condolences to the family of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy during this difficult time.