AP CM Chandrababu mourns the demise of CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his profound shock at the passing of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a prominent leader of the Communist Party. In a X post, Naidu articulated his disbelief at the loss of a politician who dedicated his life to the service of the people.
Reflecting on their shared political journey, Naidu reminisced about the days when he and Reddy worked together as contemporary leaders, highlighting Reddy's ascent within the Communist Party of India (CPI) to the position of National Secretary. He praised Reddy's unwavering commitment to his values, regardless of the roles he undertook throughout his career.
Naidu extended his deepest condolences to the family of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy during this difficult time.