AP CM Chandrababu to Review on Drone, IT and Semiconductor policies today

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will convene discussions on key policies and developmental projects today. The CM who would arrive at the Secretariat at 11:30 AM, where he will first assess progress on the drone, IT, and semiconductor policies with departmental officials.

Later in the day, at 4 PM, Naidu will shift his focus to the ongoing Polavaram irrigation project, one of the major initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's agricultural capacity and water resources. Following the review of these critical works, the Chief Minister will engage with investors in a bid to bolster investments in the state, promoting economic growth and development.

In a recent review held on Monday, CM Naidu emphasized the need to reduce the cost of rice cultivation through innovative agricultural technologies. He highlighted that utilizing drones in farming could yield significant benefits for the agriculture sector. Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to providing crop insurance to farmers in the traditional manner beginning this Rabi season. He has mandated the Agriculture Department to explore and implement new policies that will support farmers and further encourage cultivation.

In addition to agricultural initiatives, CM Naidu announced a financial incentive of Rs 7 crore for athletes who secured gold medals at the Olympics. During a review of the Andhra Pradesh Sports Policy, he revealed that the strategy is designed with four main objectives aimed at positioning the state as a sports hub.