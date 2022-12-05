AP CM YS Jagan and Chandrababu to participate in all-party meeting on G-20 summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Delhi today to participate in the all-party meeting to be held in Delhi this evening. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will participate in the all-party meeting organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the conduct of the G-20 summit.



As part of the schedule, he will leave Tadepalli's residence at 12.30 pm and reach Delhi at 3.15 pm. After that, the G-20 conference will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan from 5 pm to 7 pm. CM Jagan will participate in this all-party meeting. After that, they will depart Tadepalli from Delhi at 7.55 pm.

On the other hand, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will go to Delhi to participate in the G-20 conference in the national capital Delhi today. They will give advice and suggestions regarding the G-20 conference to be held in September next year.