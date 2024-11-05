Live
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
- Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore
- OU V-C releases poster on physics workshop
- MP CM Ramesh worships Lord Balaji
- Dinakar moots linking of Central schemes for Swarnandhra
Just In
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to visit Palnadu today
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to make his inaugural visit to Palnadu district in his official capacity today.
Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to make his inaugural visit to Palnadu district in his official capacity today. To facilitate his visit, local officials and leaders have been busy making arrangements for the day.
During his tour, Pawan Kalyan will inspect the Saraswati Power lands located in Machavaram mandal at 12 PM. Prior to this visit, he had directed officials to conduct a survey of the land, which they successfully completed last week. The Deputy CM intends to personally assess the lands during his visit.
However, the inspection comes amidst controversies regarding the land allocation. Allegations have surfaced that the 1,500 acres of land designated during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime includes portions of forest land. It remains to be seen how Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will address these concerns during his visit.