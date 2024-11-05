AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to visit Palnadu today

Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to make his inaugural visit to Palnadu district in his official capacity today. To facilitate his visit, local officials and leaders have been busy making arrangements for the day.

During his tour, Pawan Kalyan will inspect the Saraswati Power lands located in Machavaram mandal at 12 PM. Prior to this visit, he had directed officials to conduct a survey of the land, which they successfully completed last week. The Deputy CM intends to personally assess the lands during his visit.

However, the inspection comes amidst controversies regarding the land allocation. Allegations have surfaced that the 1,500 acres of land designated during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime includes portions of forest land. It remains to be seen how Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will address these concerns during his visit.