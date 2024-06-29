Live
AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan heads to Kondagattu to offer Special Pooja
Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has begun his journey to Kondagattu from Hyderabad by car.
The journey is expected to take 3-4 hours before he reaches his destination. Pawan Kalyan is set to perform a special pooja at Kondagattu after clinching a huge victory in the recent elections.
Kondagattu is a renowned pilgrimage site located in the state of Telangana known for its historic temple dedicated to Lord Anjaneya.
Pawan Kalyan's visit to the temple is expected to attract a large number of devotees and followers who are eager to witness the Deputy CM participate in the sacred rituals.
