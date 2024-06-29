  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan heads to Kondagattu to offer Special Pooja

AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan heads to Kondagattu to offer Special Pooja
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has begun his journey to Kondagattu from Hyderabad by car.

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has begun his journey to Kondagattu from Hyderabad by car.

The journey is expected to take 3-4 hours before he reaches his destination. Pawan Kalyan is set to perform a special pooja at Kondagattu after clinching a huge victory in the recent elections.

Kondagattu is a renowned pilgrimage site located in the state of Telangana known for its historic temple dedicated to Lord Anjaneya.

Pawan Kalyan's visit to the temple is expected to attract a large number of devotees and followers who are eager to witness the Deputy CM participate in the sacred rituals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X