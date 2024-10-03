AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan suffers from high fever, to attend Varahi Sabha

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is currently suffering from a high fever but has decided to participate in the Varahi Sabha scheduled for this evening. According to sources, Pawan Kalyan has been experiencing fever since Wednesday and received medical attention from a team that attended to him at the guest house.

Despite his health concerns, Kalyan met with available party leaders earlier today to discuss key points for his address at the Varahi Sabha. The Deputy CM plans to depart from Tirumala to Tirupati at 5 PM, with the Sabha set to commence at the Jyotirao Phule statue at 6 PM.



In addition, TTD Additional Executive Officer (EO) Venkaiah Chaudhary met with Pawan Kalyan to brief him on the ongoing development projects being undertaken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Kalyan's commitment to participating in the event, despite his illness, underscores his dedication to his responsibilities as Deputy Chief Minister.

