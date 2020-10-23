AP EAMCET 2020 Web Counselling begins today authorities have made all arrangements

The EAMCET web counselling process for the Engineering in Andhra Pradesh began on Friday. The authorities have made all arrangements for the verification of certificates online under the auspices of the Board of Higher Education to this extent. For this, 25 helpline centers have been set up across the state. For the first time, a helpline center has been set up in Paderu for the convenience of tribal students and rank-wise notification has been issued. Certificate verification continues every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the wake of Coronavirus, it has been arranged that the students has to attend the verification of certificates through online from home without. However, it is said that the students would have to come to the helpline centers if it was an emergency. The helpline numbers 8106876345, 8106575234, 7995865456, 7995681678 were set up for the convenience of students.

Certificate verification from the 1st rank to the 20,000 rank will not be examined today followed by from ranks 20,001 rank to 50,000, on the 24th, from 50,001 rank to 80,000 on 25th, from 80,001 to 1,10,000 rank, on the 26th from 1,10,001 rank to the last rank on 27 while the counseling for PH, Sports and Games and NCC quota students will be conducted at Vijayawada Government Polytechnic College.