AP EAMCET result 2021 released, check @sche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the results of AP EAMCET 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at sche.ap.gov.in.



About 80.62 per cent of students have been declared as pass out of the total number of candidates appeared for the entrance test. Education minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh who announced the result said that 1,34,205 students have been passed out of the 1,66,460 students who appeared for the exam.

It is to be notified that the candidates will be awarded the rank based on the EAMCET normalized marks (75 per cent weightage) and 10+2 (25 per cent). Candidates can download the ranks once they are uploaded on the official website.

AP EAMCET exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The counselling schedule will be announced soon.

How to download AP EAMCET 2021 result?

Log on to the official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter the login credentials

Download the result

Take a printout of it for future use