AP EAPCET 2021: Counselling schedule released, check the dates here

It is learned that AP EAPCET 2021 results were released last month in Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has announced that counseling for engineering as well as pharmacy courses will be conducted from the 25th of this month. To this end, the counseling schedule for engineering and pharmacy admissions was released on Thursday. The counseling schedule for engineering and pharmacy admissions is as follows.



Here is the schedule

Online Registrations will be held from the 25th to the 30th of this month.

Verification of certificates from 26th to 31st of this month.

Exercising web options will be held from November 1st to 5th followed by change of options opportunity on November 6th.

The seats will be allocated on November 10 and classes will begin on November 15th.

The Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test AP EAPCET 2021 was conducted by Kakinada JNTU. After the exams, the results for engineering and pharmacy were released separately.