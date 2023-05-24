AP EAPCET 2023 answer key released, here is direct link to download

It is known that the AP EAPCET-2023 examinations conducted for the admissions into Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses ended on Tuesday (May 23). The preliminary answer 'key' of the engineering stream exams has been released.



EAPCET Chairman Rangjanardhana and Convener Shobha Bindu said that the key for agriculture and pharmacy exams will be available from 11 am on 24th. Objections on the primary key can be raised online before 9 am on 26th of this month. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the preliminary key from the official website of EAPCET at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_ExamPapers.aspx

While the engineering entrance exams were held from May 15 to 19, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams were conducted on 22nd and 23rd. About 93.38 percent students appeared for the EAPCET exams which were not conducted in two sessions per day.



As many as 2,24,724 students appeared in engineering department and 90,573 students appeared in pharmacy and agriculture departments.