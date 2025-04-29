AP ECET 2025 Exam Scheduled for May 6

The exam schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025, organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur, was officially announced today (Monday). The AP ECET will take place on May 6, with exams scheduled in two sessions: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Vice Chancellor Sudarshan Rao confirmed that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place for the examination, which will be held across a total of 110 centres, including one designated venue in Hyderabad.

A noteworthy 35,187 candidates have registered to sit the AP ECET. Rao emphasised the importance of punctuality, stating that candidates arriving even a minute late will not be permitted to enter the exam centre. Students are advised to arrive at the examination venue at least an hour and a half prior to their scheduled exam time.

Additionally, it has been denoted that the use of calculators, mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices is strictly prohibited within the examination hall.

In further JNTU news, the university's 14th convocation ceremony is set to take place on May 17, with Governor Abdul Nazeer confirmed as the chief guest.