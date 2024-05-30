AP ECET and ICET 2024 Exam Results to Be Released Today

The State Council of Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce the results of the ECET and ICET 2024 exams today. The ECET results will be released at 11 am, while the ICET results will be announced at 4 pm. A total of 36,369 students appeared for the ECET exam, which was conducted across the state. Based on their ranks in the exam, students in Polytechnic Diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) courses will have the opportunity to secure direct admission to B.Tech and B.Pharmacy second year through lateral entry.

Meanwhile, the AP ICET 2024 exam, which was conducted for MCA and MBA courses, saw a total of 48,828 applicants, with 44,446 students appearing for the exam. The exams were held on May 6 at 111 centers in AP and 2 centers in Telangana. Following the release of the results, counseling dates will also be announced shortly.

The Chairman of ECET, Srinivasa Rao, the ECET Convener, Bhanumurthy, and the ICET Convener, Murali Krishna, have confirmed the timings for the announcement of the results. Students are advised to stay updated with the official website for further information on counseling procedures and admission processes.