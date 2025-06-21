AP EDCET-2025 results released

Guntur: AP EDCET-2025 chairman and Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof K Gangadhar on Friday released AP EDCET results. AP State Council of Higher Education and ANU jointly conducted the AP EDCET -2025 for admission into B Ed courses across the state on June 5.

Prof Gangadhar Rao informed that as many as 14,612 candidates attended the examinations, out of which 99.42% passed.

AP EDCET-2025 convenor Prof AVVS Swamy said for EDCET-2025 results and ranks click https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in./EDCET/Edcet/EDCET.

K Venkata Kusumanjali, M Chandini and D Krishna secured first three ranks in Biological Science. P Prasanthi, D Srihitha, and V Akhila bagged the first three ranks in English. M Naveen Kumar, P Sai Sadhana, S Komalika secured first three ranks in Mathematics. P Manikanta, V Lakshmi Kameswari, and M Maheswari bagged first three ranks in Physical Science. Syed Habibunnisa, P Jagadeeswara Rao, and Ch Lokesh secured first three ranks in Social Studies.



