  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP EDCET-2025 results released

AP EDCET-2025 results released
x
Highlights

Guntur: AP EDCET-2025 chairman and Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof K Gangadhar on Friday released AP EDCET results. AP State Council...

Guntur: AP EDCET-2025 chairman and Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof K Gangadhar on Friday released AP EDCET results. AP State Council of Higher Education and ANU jointly conducted the AP EDCET -2025 for admission into B Ed courses across the state on June 5.

Prof Gangadhar Rao informed that as many as 14,612 candidates attended the examinations, out of which 99.42% passed.

AP EDCET-2025 convenor Prof AVVS Swamy said for EDCET-2025 results and ranks click https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in./EDCET/Edcet/EDCET.

K Venkata Kusumanjali, M Chandini and D Krishna secured first three ranks in Biological Science. P Prasanthi, D Srihitha, and V Akhila bagged the first three ranks in English. M Naveen Kumar, P Sai Sadhana, S Komalika secured first three ranks in Mathematics. P Manikanta, V Lakshmi Kameswari, and M Maheswari bagged first three ranks in Physical Science. Syed Habibunnisa, P Jagadeeswara Rao, and Ch Lokesh secured first three ranks in Social Studies.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick